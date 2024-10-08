ADVERTISEMENT

70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event

Updated - October 08, 2024 02:32 pm IST

DD National will broadcast the National Film Awards live starting at 3 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam movie Aattam bagged the Best Film and Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award and  Nithya Menen shared Best Actress award with Manasi Parekh

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) in New Delhi. The winners were announced on August 16. Among the films to receive the honours are Aattam, Kantara, KGF: Chapter 2, Saudi Vellakka, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, and Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva.

When and where to watch the 70th National Film Awards?

The National Film Awards will be broadcast live at 3 pm on DD National on October 8. The ceremony’s live streaming will also be available on DD National’s YouTube channel. President Murmu will also honour veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty by presenting him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award during the ceremony.

Who are the winners?

Actor Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award in a Feature Film for his scintillating performance in the Kannada folk action thriller, Kantara. The film, which was also directed by Rishab, was also named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Anand Ekarshi’s Malayalam suspense chamber drama, Aattam, bagged the Best Film, Best Editing, and Best Screenplay awards. 

The Best Actress in a Feature Film award was a tie between Nithya Menen, for her performance in the Tamil comedy-drama Thiruchitrambalam, and Manasi Parekh for her Gujarati drama film, Kutch Express. Sooraj R Barjatya was named Best Director for his Hindi adventure drama, Uunchai

