GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event

DD National will broadcast the National Film Awards live starting at 3 p.m.

Updated - October 08, 2024 02:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Malayalam movie Aattam bagged the Best Film and Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award and  Nithya Menen shared Best Actress award with Manasi Parekh

Malayalam movie Aattam bagged the Best Film and Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award and  Nithya Menen shared Best Actress award with Manasi Parekh

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) in New Delhi. The winners were announced on August 16. Among the films to receive the honours are Aattam, Kantara, KGF: Chapter 2, Saudi Vellakka, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, and Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva.

When and where to watch the 70th National Film Awards?

The National Film Awards will be broadcast live at 3 pm on DD National on October 8. The ceremony’s live streaming will also be available on DD National’s YouTube channel. President Murmu will also honour veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty by presenting him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award during the ceremony.

Mithun Chakraborty: The lone ranger

Who are the winners?

Actor Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award in a Feature Film for his scintillating performance in the Kannada folk action thriller, Kantara. The film, which was also directed by Rishab, was also named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Anand Ekarshi’s Malayalam suspense chamber drama, Aattam, bagged the Best Film, Best Editing, and Best Screenplay awards. 

The Best Actress in a Feature Film award was a tie between Nithya Menen, for her performance in the Tamil comedy-drama Thiruchitrambalam, and Manasi Parekh for her Gujarati drama film, Kutch Express. Sooraj R Barjatya was named Best Director for his Hindi adventure drama, Uunchai

Published - October 08, 2024 02:20 pm IST

Related Topics

entertainment award / Indian cinema / Malayalam cinema / Hindi cinema / Tamil cinema / Kannada cinema / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.