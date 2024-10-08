70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty, A R Rahman, Mithun Chakraborty felicitated

The 70th National Film Awards honoured artistes and filmmakers from the Indian film industry at the Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on Tuesday (October 08, 2024). President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious awards to the winners.

Kantara star Rishab Shetty was felicitated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Rishab told media that his motive is to make films that bring a change in the society. "Every film has an impact. I thank the audience. A National Award is a very prestigious reward for an artist," he told reporters. Kantara also won the Best Popular Film award for providing wholesome entertainment.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in cinema, for his outstanding contributions to the film industry. President and other dignitaries present on the occasion gave a standing ovation to the legendary actor.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Mithun Chakraborty expressed happiness over the award. “I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and all my fans around the world. Where I come from, from a blind alley in Kolkata, I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honour.”

The Best Actress award in a Leading Role was shared by Nithya Menen for the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for the Gujarati film Kutch Express. Sooraj R Barjatya also took home the Best Director award for his work in Uunchai. Malayalam film Aattam was adjudged the Best Feature Film at the awards.

Nithya Menen said, “It feels wonderful, and it’s a very important moment. I would like to dedicate the award to my co-stars and the entire team of Thiruchitrambalam.”

Music maestro A R Rahman, who bagged his seventh National Film Award, said he was really proud of the honour. He received the Best Music Director (Background music) award for his work in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I.

“This award is special because this is my seventh National Award. My first National Film Award was for the film Roja with Mani Ratnam. This film is also with him. Whenever I work with him it is very special, he gets the best out of all of us,” he said. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee bagged his fourth National Film Award as he received a Special Mention for his performance in the film Gulmohar. On winning the award, Manoj in an interview with ANI expressed gratitude to the audience and thanked the director and other co-stars of the movie.

"It is a huge thing when such a small film makes its presence felt at National Film Awards I feel honoured. Also, I can't take all the credit myself. I thank my director, who offered me this film, and all the people who worked with me, all the co-actors who supported my work," he said.

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were declared in August, 2024. Due to Covid pandemic-related delays, the National Awards are a year behind schedule.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI).