70th National Film Awards | Mammootty, Rishab Shetty tipped to win

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards are being declared today, August 16. Honouring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, the awards are being announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at a presser in New Delhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was widely acclaimed for his 2022 releases Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Bheeshma Parvam and Rorschach, is tipped as a top contender for Best Actor, alongside Kannada star Rishab Shetty (for Kantara) and Hindi film actor Vikrant Massey (for 12th Fail).
The 70th National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The winners will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony in October 2024. Notably, the jury announced today that the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award
ADVERTISEMENT
Notably, actors Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi had won top honours at the 69th National Film Awards. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was adjudged Best Feature Film while SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR had taken home six awards.
Here are the winners of the 70th National Film Awards -
Feature films categories
Best Film
Best Direction
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
Best Children’s Film
Best Actor
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Child Artist
Best Cinematography
Best Screenplay
Best Art Direction
Best Make-Up Artist
Best Costume Design
Best Music Direction
Best Lyrics
Best Male Playback Singer
Best Female Playback Singer
Best Choreography
Best Audiography
Best Editing
Best Special Effects
Second Best Feature Film
Special Jury Award / Special Mention (Feature Film)
Best Feature Film In Assamese
Best Feature Film In Bengali
Best Feature Film In Hindi
Best Feature Film In Kannada
Best Feature Film In Konkani
Best Feature Film In Malayalam
Best Feature Film In Manipuri
Best Feature Film In Marathi
Best Feature Film In Oriya
Best Feature Film In Punjabi
Best Feature Film In Tamil
Best Feature Film In Telugu
Best Feature Film In English
Best Film On Family Welfare
Best Film On Other Social Issues
Best Film On Environment Conservation/Preservation Non-Feature Film Awards
Non-feature films categories
Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena by Siddhant Sarin
Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle
Best First Non-Feature Film
Best Anthropological/Ethnographic Film
Best Arts/Cultural Film
Best Scientific Film
Best Promotional Film
Best Film On Social Issues
Best Animated Film - A Coconut Tree by Joshy Benedict
Best Short Film
Best Non-Feature Film Direction - From The Shadow by Miriam Chandy Menacherry
Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction - Vishal Bharadwaj for Fursat (Leisure)
Special Jury Award / Special Mention (Non-Feature Film)
Best Book On Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar
Best Film Critic - Deepak Dua (Hindi)
Nargis Dutt Award
Indira Gandhi Award For Best First Film