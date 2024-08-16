70th National Film Awards | Mammootty, Rishab Shetty tipped to win

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards are being declared today, August 16. Honouring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, the awards are being announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at a presser in New Delhi.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was widely acclaimed for his 2022 releases Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Bheeshma Parvam and Rorschach, is tipped as a top contender for Best Actor, alongside Kannada star Rishab Shetty (for Kantara) and Hindi film actor Vikrant Massey (for 12th Fail).

The 70th National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The winners will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony in October 2024. Notably, the jury announced today that the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Notably, actors Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi had won top honours at the 69th National Film Awards. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was adjudged Best Feature Film while SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR had taken home six awards.

Here are the winners of the 70th National Film Awards -

Feature films categories

Best Film

Best Direction

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Best Children’s Film

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Child Artist

Best Cinematography

Best Screenplay

Best Art Direction

Best Make-Up Artist

Best Costume Design

Best Music Direction

Best Lyrics

Best Male Playback Singer

Best Female Playback Singer

Best Choreography

Best Audiography

Best Editing

Best Special Effects

Second Best Feature Film

Special Jury Award / Special Mention (Feature Film)

Best Feature Film In Assamese

Best Feature Film In Bengali

Best Feature Film In Hindi

Best Feature Film In Kannada

Best Feature Film In Konkani

Best Feature Film In Malayalam

Best Feature Film In Manipuri

Best Feature Film In Marathi

Best Feature Film In Oriya

Best Feature Film In Punjabi

Best Feature Film In Tamil

Best Feature Film In Telugu

Best Feature Film In English

Best Film On Family Welfare

Best Film On Other Social Issues

Best Film On Environment Conservation/Preservation Non-Feature Film Awards

Non-feature films categories

Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena by Siddhant Sarin

Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle

Best First Non-Feature Film

Best Anthropological/Ethnographic Film

Best Arts/Cultural Film

Best Scientific Film

Best Promotional Film

Best Film On Social Issues

Best Animated Film - A Coconut Tree by Joshy Benedict

Best Short Film

Best Non-Feature Film Direction - From The Shadow by Miriam Chandy Menacherry

Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction - Vishal Bharadwaj for Fursat (Leisure)

Special Jury Award / Special Mention (Non-Feature Film)

Best Book On Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar

Best Film Critic - Deepak Dua (Hindi)

Nargis Dutt Award

Indira Gandhi Award For Best First Film

