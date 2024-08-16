70th National Awards | Rishab Shetty on his big win: One film can change everything

Actor-director Rishab Shetty said the twin National Awards for Kantara will help Kannada cinema reach greater heights. Rishab won the Best Actor award for his supercharged performance in the film, which was also named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment honour.

“In the film industry, they say one Friday can change everything. In my case, one film (Kantara) has changed everything,” Rishab said at a press conference minutes after clinching the award on Friday (August 16, 2024). “I continue to believe that Kantara wasn’t made. It just happened,” he added.

Earlier peports said Malayalam superstar Mammootty was in contention for the Best Actor Award. Responding to this, Rishab said, “He is a legendary actor. I am blessed to have been in the race with him.”

Rishab first won a National Award for his third directorial Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale, Kasaragodu (SHPSK). Bankrolled by his banner Rishab Shetty Films, SHPSK won Best Children’s Film. “I only played cameos in my first three directorials. Kantara was the first film in which I essayed the lead under my direction. So this award feels special, especially when I look back at the days when I had begun to lose interest in acting,” he said.

Double delight for KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, won two awards. The period action-drama was adjudged the best feature film in Kannada, and Anbariv masters won Best Action Choreography for the film. In 2019, KGF: Chapter 1 won in the Best Special Effects and Best Action Choreography categories. KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara were both produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films.

In Kannada, veteran editor Suresh Urs, known for his collaborations with Mani Ratnam (Bombay, Dil Se) emerged a winner in the Non-Feature Film section. Suresh won the award under the Best Editing category for the short film Madhyantara.