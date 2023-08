69th National Film Awards live updates | Allu Arjun gets best actor award

Follow live updates of the 69th National Film Awards

August 24, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

The 69th National Film Awards are being announced on Thursday afternoon at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, with honours for films censored in the year 2021. The event is held by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This year’s Jury chairpersons for various categories include filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Vasanth S Sai and poet and journalist Yatindra Mishra.