69th National Film Awards | Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon win best actors; ‘Rocketry’ wins best film

August 24, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The 69th National Film Awards for the year 2021 was announced earlier today. This year’s Jury chairpersons for various categories include filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Vasanth S Sai and poet and journalist Yatindra Mishra.

The Best Actor award went to Allu Arjun for his performance in director Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise. The Best Actress award went to two actors; Alia Bhatt nabbed it for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon was awarded for her performance in director Laxman Utekar’s Mimi.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the biographical drama written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan in his directorial debut, won the Best Feature Film award. The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film Godavari.

Pankaj Tripathi, who starred alongside Kriti Sanon in Mimi, won the Best Supporting Actor award, while the Best Supporting Actress award went to Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files.

The jury members announced the winners list at an event held by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The award ceremony date will be announced soon.

