ADVERTISEMENT

69th National Film Awards | Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon win best actors; ‘Rocketry’ wins best film

August 24, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Pankaj Tripathi and Pallavi Joshi won supporting actor honours, while the best director nod went to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film ‘Godavari’

The Hindu Bureau

Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 69th National Film Awards for the year 2021 was announced earlier today. This year’s Jury chairpersons for various categories include filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Vasanth S Sai and poet and journalist Yatindra Mishra.

The Best Actor award went to Allu Arjun for his performance in director Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise. The Best Actress award went to two actors; Alia Bhatt nabbed it for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon was awarded for her performance in director Laxman Utekar’s Mimi.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the biographical drama written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan in his directorial debut, won the Best Feature Film award. The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film Godavari.

Pankaj Tripathi, who starred alongside Kriti Sanon in Mimi, won the Best Supporting Actor award, while the Best Supporting Actress award went to Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The jury members announced the winners list at an event held by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The award ceremony date will be announced soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US