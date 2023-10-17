69th National Film Awards | Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and more felicitated

October 17, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

The ceremony for the 69th National Film Awards was held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the awards to the winners, including Best Actor winners Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.

The 69th National Film Awards, which honours films censored in the year 2021, was announced in August by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

The Best Actor award went to Allu Arjun for his performance in director Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise. The Best Actress award went to two actors; Alia Bhatt nabbed it for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon was awarded for her performance in director Laxman Utekar’s Mimi.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the biographical drama written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan in his directorial debut, won the Best Feature Film award. The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film Godavari. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali bagged the National Award for Best Editing for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Pankaj Tripathi, who starred alongside Kriti Sanon in Mimi, won the Best Supporting Actor award, while the Best Supporting Actress award went to Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files.

The award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to the Telugu version of the multilingual film RRR. The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, won the Nargis Dutt Award for best film on national integration.

RRR maker Rajamouli, Shershaah producer Karan Johar, RRR’s Oscar-winning music composer-lyricist duo Chandrabose and M. M. Keeravani, Pushpa music composer Devi Sri Prasad were also honoured at the ceremony.