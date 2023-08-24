HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

69th National Film Awards: ‘777 Charlie’ adjudged best Kannada film

Starring Rakshit Shetty, ‘777 Charlie’, is dog film directed by debutant Kiranraj K

August 24, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘777 Charlie’

A still from ‘777 Charlie’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada bagged four awards at the 69th National Film Awards. Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie, directed by debutant Kiranraj K., was adjudged the best Kannada film.

“Words cannot justify the happiness and delight this news has delivered. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also feeling humbled and grateful,” Rakshit wrote on Twitter. 777 Charlie follows the journey of a lonely factory worker and a labrador dog. The film, released in multiple languages on June 10, 2022, went on to collect more than ₹100 crore at the box office.

Subramnaya Badoor and Aniruddha Jatkar won Special Mention honours. The former, a senior film writer, was recognised in the Best Film Critic category, and the latter received the mention for his documentary Baale Bangara. The documentary is on Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, and it chronicles the life of the famous Kannada star, who also dazzled on screen in other languages.

Director Jacob Varghese, known for his Kannada social dramas such as Puneeth Rajkumar’s Prithvi and Chambal, won the award for the best exploration adventure film for Ayushman, a sports-themed movie.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.