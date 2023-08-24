HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

69th National Film Awards 2021: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon win Best Actors award; Madhavan’s Rocketry wins Best Film

This year’s Jury chairpersons for various categories include filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Vasanth S Sai and poet and journalist Yatindra Mishra

August 24, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon

Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 69th National Film Awards for the year 2021 was announced earlier today. This year’s Jury chairpersons for various categories include filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Vasanth S Sai and poet and journalist Yatindra Mishra.

The Best Actor award went to Allu Arjun for his performance in director Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise. The Best Actress award went to two actors; Alia Bhatt nabbed it for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon was awarded for her performance in director Laxman Utekar’s Mimi.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the biographical drama written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan in his directorial debut, won the Best Feature Film award.

Pankaj Tripathi, who starred alongside Kriti Sanon in Mimi, won the Best Supporting Actor award while the Best Supporting Actress award will be given to Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files.

The jury members announced the winners list at an event held by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The award ceremony date will be announced soon.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.