68th National Film Awards: ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ win top honours

While Sudha Kongara’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ won five awards, Om Raut’s historical film won three

While Sudha Kongara’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ won five awards, Om Raut’s historical film won three

The 68th National Film Awards for 2020 were announced earlier today, and the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru won five awards for Best Feature, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Music Direction (BGM).

The film, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath, got Aparna Balamurali the Best Actress prize. Shalini Usha Nair and director Sudha Kongara got the Best Screenplay award, while Best Music Direction (Background Score) award went to for GV Prakash Kumar.

Suriya shared his Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn, who won it for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Om Raut’s historic film Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Set in the 17th century, the film also won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and the Best Costume Designer for Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla.

Ajay, who has previously won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performances in Zakhm (1998) and The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), said he was elated to receive the honour for the third time. "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for 'Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior' at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for 'Soorarai Pottru'.

"I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners," the actor said in a statement.

The late Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan KR was posthumously named Best Director for Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which also won Best Supporting Actor for Biju Menon, Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreography) and Best Playback Female Singer for Nanchamma.

The Best Playback Singer Male was given to Rahul Deshpande for Marathi film Mi Vasantrao.

Tamil artiste Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli was named the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum, which also received the Best Feature Film in Tamil award as well as the Best Editing award for Sreekar Prasad.

The Best Hindi Film prize went to Toolsidas Junior, directed by Mridul Toolsidas. The Ashutosh Gowariker production, which was the last film appearance of late actor Rajiv Kapoor, also received a Special Jury Mention for child actor Varun Buddhadev.

In the music category, Thaman S won the Best Music Direction (Songs) for Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, while Best Lyrics was given to Manoj Muntashir for Hindi film Saina.

Telugu movie Natyam won awards for Best Make-up Artist (TV Rambabu) and Best Choreography (Sandhya Raju).

Filmmaker Madonne Ashwin won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut film of a Director for his Tamil venture Mandela. He was also given the Best Dialogue writer prize for the film.

Best Cinematography award went to Supratim Bhol for the Bengali movie Avijatrik.

The winners for the 68th National Film Awards were selected by the 10-member jury headed by Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.

The prize for the Most Film Friendly state went to Madhya Pradesh, with Special Mention for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Author Kishwar Desai's The Longest Kiss, based on 10 years of research and 400 letters written by cinema icon Devika Rani, received the award for the Best Book on Cinema.