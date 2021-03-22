67th National Film Awards: Complete list (updating)
The 67th National Film Awards are currently being announced in New Delhi. The awards are for films from the year of 2019. The event is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The ceremony was supposed to be held in May last year, but was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Here is the complete list of all the winners (updating):
Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
Feature Films
Special Mention: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Iewduh
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Non-Feature Films
Best Voice-over/ Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.
Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)
Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)
Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)
Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)
Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)
Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)
Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)
Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember
Best Directorial Debut: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)
Best Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
