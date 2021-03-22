67th National Film Awards: Complete list (updating)

22 March 2021 16:11 IST

The 67th National Film Awards are currently being announced in New Delhi

The 67th National Film Awards are currently being announced in New Delhi. The awards are for films from the year of 2019. The event is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ceremony was supposed to be held in May last year, but was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Here is the complete list of all the winners (updating):

Advertising

Advertising

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

Feature Films

Special Mention: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Iewduh

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Non-Feature Films

Best Voice-over/ Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.

Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)

Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)

Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember

Best Directorial Debut: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)

Best Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Watch the National Awards event live here: