54th Kerala State Film Awards: ‘Aadujeevitham’ and ‘Kaathal’ win top honours; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena R. Chandran Best Actors

Aadujeevitham, based on a real life saga of human resilience in the face of unimaginable suffering, garnered nine awards including the top honours of Best Director for Blessy and Best Actor for Prithviraj Sukumaran at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards. Kaathal - The Core, Jeo Baby’s sensitive take on homosexuality, won the award for the Best Film as well as Best Story.

Urvashi, who subtly portrayed the inner turmoil of a woman in dealing with unforeseen circumstances after her son’s death in Ullozhukku, shared the acting honours with Beena R. Chandran, for her performance as a woman who goes through a series of unfortunate events in Fazil Razak’s Thadavu. Razak also won the award for the best debutant director.

The other awards won by Aadujeevitham include Best Popular Film, Best Adapted Screenplay for Blessy, Best Cinematography for K.S. Sunil, Special Jury Award (actor) for K.R. Gokul, Best Sound Mixing award for Resul Pookutty and Sarath Mohan, Best Makeup Artist for Ranjith Ambady, and Best processing lab/colourist for Vaishal Shiva Ganesh.

Rohith M.G. Krishnan won the Best Original Screenplay Award for Iratta, a gut-wrenching tale of a pair of twins whose lives take starkly different turns. Iratta, directed by Rohith, also won the award for the Best Second Film. Jayadevan Chakkadath and Anil Radhakrishnan won the Best Sound Design Award for Ullozhukku.Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 won the award for Best Visual Effects for Andrew D Cruz and Vishak Babu, as well as Best Art Direction for Mohandas. Sangeeth Prathap won the Best Editing Award for Little Miss Rawther.

Justine Varghese won the Best Music Award for Chaaver, while Mathews Pulickan won the Best Background Music Award for his work in Kaathal - The Core. Veteran music director Vidhyadharan Master won the Best Playback Singer Award for ‘Pathiranennorthoru Kanavil’ from Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu, while Ann Amie won the same for the song ‘Thinkalppoovin Ithalival’ from Pachuvum Albuthavilakkum.

Sudhi Kozhikode won the Special Jury (actor) Award for his performance in Kaithal, while Krishnan won the same for his performance in Jaivam. Shalini Ushadevi, director of Ennennum, won the Special Jury Award for women/transgender people.

The awards were decided by a jury headed by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and consisting of Alagappan N, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Sreevalsan J Menon, Priyanandan TR, C Ajoy, NS Madhavan, Ann Augustine. A total of 160 films were submitted for the awards, making it the highest ever number of submissions in the history of the awards. From these, a preliminary jury shortlisted 35 films, while the final jury recalled three more films which were earlier rejected.

As many as 22 of the final 38 films were made by debutants. Though there for four submissions in the children’s film category, no awards were given as none were found to be good enough for awards. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian announced the awards here on Friday in the presence of the jury members.