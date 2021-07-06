52nd edition of IFFI to start in Goa from November 20

The call for entries for participation in the competitive section of the festival will remain open till August 3

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held in Goa November 20, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry announced on Monday.

The Directorate of Film Festivals will organise the mega event in a hybrid format —virtual and physical —in collaboration with the Goa government and the Indian Film Industry, it said.

The film festival will conclude on November 28.

On the occasion of the birth centenary of the maestro of Indian cinema Satyajit Ray, the ministry said the Directorate of Films Festivals will pay tribute to him through a “Special Retrospective” at the IFFI this time.

“Also, in recognition of the auteur’s legacy, the ‘Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema’ has been instituted from this year to be given at the IFFI,” the ministry said.

The call for entries for participation in the competitive section of the 52nd edition of the IFFI will remain open till August 3, it said.

Earlier in the day, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar released the regulations for this year’s film festival and also a poster. The IFFI is reckoned as one of Asia’s oldest and India’’s biggest international film festivals.

The 52nd edition of the IFFI will be held in a hybrid format considering the success of the 51st edition in January 2021, the ministry said.