51st Telluride Film Festival line-up: ‘Conclave’, ‘All We Imagine as Light’, ‘Maras’ in play

The lineup for the 51st Telluride Film Festival, unfolding from August 30 to September 4 in Colorado, US, has been announced. Indian director Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, which won the Grand Prix at Cannes in May, will thriller audiences at the mountain town of Telluride before its US theatrical premiere on November 15. The film narrates the story of two Kerala nurses co-habiting in Mumbai. It stars Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha.

Conclave, a religious-political thriller headlined by Ralph Fiennes, is among the highlights of this year’s lineup. The film is directed Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) and is based on the best-selling novel by Robert Harris. It delves into the secretive and politically charged process of electing a new Pope, following Cardinal Lawrence, played by Fiennes.

Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan will receive a tribute honour at the four-day festival in Colorado, US. Ronan is one of three cinema icons being honoured at the fest, alongside veteran editor Thelma Schoonmaker and French director Jacques Audiard.

Ronan, known for films like Atonement, Lady Bird and Little Women, features in German director Nora Fingscheidt’s new film, The Outrun. In the drama, Ronan’s character, Rona, a young woman recently out of rehab for alcoholism, returns home from London to Scotlands’s Orkney Islands, where she grew up.

Other notables at Telluride include the North American premiere of Pablo Larrain’s Maria, starring Angelina Jolie as opera singer Maria Callas; the world premiere of abortion drama Zurawski v Texas; Audiards’s musical crime comedy EmiliaPérez, and Denzel Washington’s son director Malcolm Washington’s directorial debut The Piano Lesson.

“This brief weekend of cinematic bliss reminds us every year that movies really are magic,” Telluride festival director Julie Huntsinger said in a statement. “The process of assembling our line-up is both daunting and rewarding, and it never fails to bring the most fantastic sense of satisfaction once we’re finished. Our anticipation matches that of the audience.”

Here is the full feature lineup in the main program -

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (d. Payal Kapadia, France-India-Netherlands-Luxembourg, 2024)

ANORA (d. Sean Baker, U.S., 2024)

APOCALYPSE IN THE TROPICS (d. Petra Costa, Brazil-U.S.-Denmark, 2024)

BETTER MAN (d. Michael Gracey, Australia, 2024)

BIRD (d. Andrea Arnold, U.K., 2024)

BLINK (d. Daniel Roher, Edmund Stenson, U.S.-Canada, 2024)

CARVILLE: WINNING IS EVERYTHING, STUPID! (d. Matt Tyrnauer, U.S., 2024)

CONCLAVE (d. Edward Berger, U.K., 2024)

DISCLAIMER (d. Alfonso Cuarón, U.K.-U.S., 2024)

DON’T LET’S GO TO THE DOGS TONIGHT (d. Embeth Davidtz, South Africa, 2024)

EMILIA PÉREZ (d. Jacques Audiard, France, 2024)

IN WAVES AND WAR (d. Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk, U.S., 2024)

JEAN COCTEAU (d. Lisa Immordino Vreeland, U.S., 2024)

LEONARDO DA VINCI (d. Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon, U.S., 2024)

MARIA (d. Pablo Larraín, Germany-Italy-U.S.-Hungary-France-Greece, 2024)

MARTHA (d. R.J. Cutler, U.S., 2024)

MEMOIR OF A SNAIL (d. Adam Elliot, Australia, 2024)

MISERICORDIA (d. Alain Guiraudie, France-Spain-Portugal, 2024)

NICKEL BOYS (d. RaMell Ross, U.S., 2024)

NO OTHER LAND (d. Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, Palestine-Norway, 2024)

ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO (d. Kevin Macdonald, U.K., 2024)

PIECE BY PIECE (d. Morgan Neville, U.S., 2024)

SANTOSH (d. Sandhya Suri, U.K.-Germany-France, 2024)

SATURDAY NIGHT (d. Jason Reitman, U.S., 2024)

SEPARATED (d. Errol Morris, U.S., 2024)

SEPTEMBER 5 (d. Tim Fehlbaum, Germany, 2024)

SOCIAL STUDIES (d. Lauren Greenfield, U.S., 2024)

THE END (d. Joshua Oppenheimer, Ireland-Germany-Italy-Sweden-Denmark-U.K., 2024)

THE FRIEND (d. David Siegel, Scott McGehee, U.S., 2024)

THE OUTRUN (d. Nora Fingscheidt, U.K.-Germany, 2024)

THE PIANO LESSON (d. Malcolm Washington, U.S., 2024)

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG (d. Mohammad Rasoulof, Germany-France-Iran, 2024)

THE WHITE HOUSE EFFECT (d. Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk, Pedro Kos, U.S., 2024)

WILL & HARPER (d. Josh Greenbaum, U.S., 2024)

ZURAWSKI V TEXAS (d. Maisie Crow, Abbie Perrault, U.S., 2024)