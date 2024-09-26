GIFT a SubscriptionGift
50 Cent to produce Netflix docuseries on Diddy sexual assault, sex trafficking allegations

The project is being executive produced by 50 Cent through his G-Unit Film & Television company, with proceeds from the documentary reportedly going toward supporting sexual assault survivors

Updated - September 26, 2024 12:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sean “Diddy” Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs | Photo Credit: Mark Von Holden

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is producing a new docuseries for Netflix centered on the decades-spanning allegations of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and racketeering against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, the series aims to delve deep into the complex and controversial narrative surrounding Combs, moving beyond headlines to provide a broader, nuanced look at the allegations and their impact.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges

50 Cent and Stapleton, in a statement to Variety, emphasized the gravity of the situation: “This is a story with significant human impact... a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.” The docuseries will focus on giving voice to the alleged victims while maintaining an understanding of the broader cultural contributions of hip-hop.

The project is being executive produced by 50 Cent through his G-Unit Film & Television company, alongside Stapleton for House of Nonfiction and Texas Crew Productions. Proceeds from the documentary will reportedly go toward supporting sexual assault survivors.

The series comes on the heels of multiple lawsuits filed against Combs, including one from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who accused him of sexual assault, leading to a quick settlement. Combs is currently facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, having pleaded not guilty but remaining in custody after being denied bail.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs jailed by judge after sex trafficking indictment

The docuseries will explore these allegations, as well as others involving former employees and models, while addressing Combs’ public denial of any wrongdoing. With 50 Cent’s commitment to telling complex, untold stories, this series is shaping up to be a provocative examination of both the man and the industry he helped shape.

Published - September 26, 2024 12:10 pm IST

