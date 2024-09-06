‘35: Chinna Katha Kaadu’ movie review: Nivetha Thomas and a bunch of children in an uplifting tale of triumph

Ever questioned why zero, which has no value on its own, is bigger than nine when it is preceded by 1 and becomes 10? This question recurs through the Telugu family drama 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu (not a small story), directed by debutant Nanda Kishore Emani. Are Mathematics fundamentals not to be questioned? Should a student accept the norm, learn the syllabus and pass the examinations? The film starring Nivetha Thomas, Viswadev, Priyadarshi, child actors Abhay and Arun and more than 50 children is a heartwarming and a well thought out story that encourages its viewers to look within and take that first step towards overcoming setbacks. 35 portrays children as realistically as possible and feels like a return to an age of innocence.

In the temple town of Tirupati, Saraswathi’s (Nivetha Thomas) life revolves around her family — husband Prasad (Viswadev) who works as a bus conductor, and her two sons Abhay and Arun (Arun Dev). In the opening portions, there is a close shot of cupboard door handles shaped like a veena, a musical instrument shown in passing. We never see Saraswathi playing the veena; perhaps because she is consumed by family responsibilities which she takes on without any grudge, leaving her with no time for music. In the sparsely decorated house that befits a lower-middle-class family, the artistic door handles are one of the few artistic indulgences. Incidentally, the production design is by Latha Naidu.

35: Chinna Katha Kaadu (Telugu) Director: Nanda Kishore Emani Cast: Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Viswadev, Gautami Storyline: A boy, nicknamed zero for his failure in Mathematics, has to score at least 35 to stay in school. It is a test for his mother as well.

Nanda Kishore introduces us to this family as Annamacharya’s ‘Bhavayami Gopala Balam’ plays in the background (composer Vivek Sagar fills 35 with soothing classical and semi-classical notes). When Saraswathi wishes her son Arun for the day’s examination and tells him that ‘we’ have to win, the sentence says it all. Contrary to her name, Saraswathi is considered a failure since she did not clear 10th standard. Her son, in class five, is now at the crossroads.

The story is not about whether Arun wants to succeed but about how others look at his setback. Nanda Kishore introduces a key character named Chanakya (Priyadarshi), a Maths teacher who does not hesitate to name students by their marks. Not for once does he pause to think of the plight of a child who is called zero or ‘sunna’. Much later in the story, when he receives a retort that equates his nature to a ‘constant’ in algebra, there were a few hearty laughs in the cinema hall.

The conflict point of 35 can be narrated in a line. What if a boy who has always scored zero is asked to score at least 35 so that he can stay on in school? Can he do it and who would help him? It is hard not to recall the Hindi film Taare Zameen Par. However, unlike Ishaan Awasthi (Darsheel Safary) who is helped by Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan), Arun gets no help from Chanakya. in fact, he has to also contend with Chanakya’s bruised ego.

The manner in which Nanda Kishore prods some characters to look within, gather courage and work towards overcoming their setbacks sets the narrative apart.

The 145-minute narrative devotes time to show us the busy world of Saraswathi at home; even as it shows the bonds between the children. It has been ages since we have watched a mainstream children’s film. A chunk of 35 unfolds in the classrooms of fifth and sixth classes, depicting how a class monitor behaves, how kids may or may not include a student in their inner circle, and so on. None of this seems unrealistic and the pranks are also not out of place.

The sibling bond, and Saraswathi and Prasad’s relationship are portrayed beautifully. When the son, drowning in his lessons, remarks that it has been several days since he heard the word ‘chinnu’ in the house, it is a reminder of the keen observations of children.

If there is a grouse, it has to be with the characterisation of the principal (Bhagyaraj), who, for a long time, does not take an affirmative stance against the high-handed Maths teacher. For those who think of Maths as their Achilles heel, Chanakya embodies terror. Priyadarshi’s portrayal of a snooty, cold-hearted teacher is on point. To the extent that I rooted for the pranks, the kids played on him.

The standout performance of 35 is by Nivetha Thomas who plays Saraswathi with a sense of poise and dignity and in moments when she is helpless and agitated, we root for her to win. We often see her multitasking, skillfully juggling responsibilities and Nivetha makes it all look natural. 35 is her best performance to date. In several frames, when she is framed in the glow of warm light, cinematographer Niketh Bommi quietly weaves magic.

Viswadev is earnest as the empathetic spouse who quietly supports his wife. The child actors — Arun, Abhay, the girl who plays Kiran and the several friends in the classroom — are a treat to watch. Arun’s vulnerability and gawky mischief are in sync with his characterisation. Gautami is graceful in a brief part that appears a tad underwritten, though it befits the larger scheme of things.

35 can leave viewers with heartwarming tears and a big smile. There is nothing as satisfying as rooting for an underdog and collectively celebrating his/her victory, is there? The icing on the cake is an explanation of how zero becomes significant when preceded by a few numbers.

