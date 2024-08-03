32 years of Ajith Kumar: Makers of ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ and ‘Good Bad Ugly’ share new posters

The makers of actor Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, have unveiled new posters to commemorate the actor’s completion of 32 years in the film industry.

While fans have taken to social media to trend the milestone, Lyca Production, the banner behind Ajith’s upcoming film released a black and white poster via X. Calling the actor’s journey in the film industry to be “forged through trials, tribulations, and triumphs” and “his perseverance is the ultimate symbol of enduring success”, the Vidaa Muyarchi poster featured a bloodied and exasperated Ajith.

Conversely, the actor’s Good Bad Ugly new poster feels like an extension of the film’s first-look posters. It features Ajith sporting a bright shirt and he can be seen wearing sunglasses and brass knuckles. The film’s director Adhik Ravichandran shared the poster and said that Ajith is “inspiring millions of us day by day”.

Whata journey of 32 years, inspiring millions of us day by day, my sir❤️Love u my sir❤️ #32YearsOfAjithKumar sir #32yearsofglorypic.twitter.com/eA1o0v9SmD — Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) August 3, 2024

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaa Muyarchi reunites the trio of Ajith, Arjun and Trisha after Mankatha. The film also features Regina Cassandra, Aarav and Nikhil. The film’s music is by Anirudh who had earlier composed music for Ajith’s Vedalam and Vivegam.

On the other hand, announced on March 14, Good Bad Ugly is set for a release during Pongal next year. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produce the film under their Mythri Movie Makers banner. Good Bad Ugly will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who is reuniting with Ajith after their 2014 film Veeram.

Ajith, who began his career with a small role in the 1990 Tamil romantic drama En Veedu En Kanavar, had his first release as the lead actor in the 1993 film Amaravathi, helmed by Selva and co-starring Sanghavi. In three decades, the actor has starred in 61 films.