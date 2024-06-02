‘300’ television series in the works at Amazon Prime

Warner Bros. Television is in the early stages of developing a TV series adaptation of 300, according to Variety. This new project is set to serve as a prequel to the 2006 blockbuster film directed by Zack Snyder. Currently, the plot specifics are under development, and no writer or platform has been attached to the series yet.

Negotiations are underway to bring Snyder back to direct and executive produce the series. Deborah Snyder, who executive produced the original film, is also expected to return as an executive producer under the Snyders’ Stone Quarry production company, alongside Wesley Coller. The original producers Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, and Bernie Goldmann are also in talks to join the project.

The original 300 film, released in 2006, was based on Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s graphic novel, which in turn was inspired by the historical Battle of Thermopylae and the 1962 film The 300 Spartans. It starred Gerard Butler as King Leonidas of Sparta, who leads a small contingent of warriors against the vast Persian army commanded by Xerxes I, played by Rodrigo Santoro. The cast also featured Lena Headey, David Wenham, Dominic West, Vincent Regan, Tom Wisdom, and Michael Fassbender.

The film was a commercial success, grossing over $450 million worldwide on a $65 million budget, and it became a cultural phenomenon, spawning parodies like Meet the Spartans and a South Park episode. The 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, continued the story with new and returning cast members, earning $337 million globally.

If the 300 series proceeds, it will join a trend of films being adapted for television to capitalize on established intellectual properties. Recent examples include Amazon’s Legally Blonde prequel series, Apple’s Time Bandits adaptation, and shows based on Fatal Attraction, Sexy Beast, and Dead Ringers.

