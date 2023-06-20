ADVERTISEMENT

‘3 Body Problem’ teaser: ‘Game of Thrones’ creators bring epic sci-fi saga

June 20, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

Television luminaries David Benioff and D. B. Weiss return with a grand adaptation of Liu Cixin’s blockbuster sci-fi novel, set to debut on Netflix in January, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Three Body Problem’

Netflix recently debuted the teaser of 3 Body Problem at their TUDUM fan event in São Paulo, Brazil.

ALSO READ
Liu Cixin’s ‘The Three Body Problem’ holds a mirror to human society

Adapted from Chinese writer Liu Cixin’s epic sci-fi novel — part of a bestselling trilogy titled Remembrance of Earth’s Past3 Body Problem is produced and show-run by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. The duo have co-written the series with Alexander Woo (True Blood). They have developed it under their banner Bighead Littlehead, which signed an overall content deal with Netflix in 2019.

According to a synopsis posted online by Netflix, 3 Body Problem follows “a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China” that “reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day.”

“As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history,” the synopsis adds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The series stars Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Eiza González, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer and Eve Ridley.

Liu Cixin’s 2008 novel, The Three-Body Problem, was a global blockbuster and is considered a landmark in contemporary science fiction writing.

ALSO READ
Netflix TUDUM 2023: All the announcements and updates from Brazil

The 107-second teaser unveils a grandly enigmatic world combining history, astrophysics and the search for extraterrestrial life.

3 Body Problem will debut on Netflix in January, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US