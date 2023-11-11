November 11, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

3 Body Problems, the much-awaited sci-fi series from Game of Thronesexecutive producers David Benioff, DB Weiss and Alexander Woo, will premiere on Netflix with its first eight episodes on March 21, 2024. Netflix released an extended first look of the series along with this news.

The show stars John Bradley, Jess Hong and Sea Shimooka. The show’s official description from Netflix reads, “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

Prepare yourself. Here's an advanced look at 3 Body Problem, a thrilling new mystery series based on the best-selling science fiction book trilogy, coming in 2024. #GeekedWeekpic.twitter.com/ewj22AHzOp — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2023

The multi-generational story that spans the cosmos is based on best-selling book series The Three Body Problem by Cixin Liu. 3 Body Problems also stars Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Ben Schnetzer and Zine Tseng. The series is co-written by showrunners Benioff, Weiss and Woo.