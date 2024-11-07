‘2K Love Story’ teaser: Suseenthiran promises an entertaining modern rom-com

The teaser of 2K Love Story, the upcoming Tamil film written and directed by Suseenthiran, was unveiled by the makers on Thursday (November 11, 2024). Starring newcomer Jagaveer and Meenakshi Govindrajan in the lead, the film is set to release in theatres on December 13, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without revealing anything about the plot of the film, the teaser shows glimpses of a fun rom-com between the two lead characters.

2K Love Story also features Bala Saravanan, Singampuli, Jayaprakash, Vinodhini and GP Muthu among others.

The upcoming film has music from D Imman, with whom Suseenthiran has previously collaborated in Pandiya Naadu (2013), Jeeva (2014), Paayum Puli (2015), Maaveeran Kittu (2016), Nenjil Thunivirundhal (2017) and Kennedy Club (2019).

VS Anandha Krishna is the film’s cinematographer while Thiyagu serves as the editor. Suresh Pazhanivelu is the art director. 2K Love Story is produced by Vignesh Subramanian under his City Light Pictures banner

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.