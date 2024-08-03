ADVERTISEMENT

‘2K Love Story’: First look of director Suseenthiran’s film with Meenakshi and Jagaveer out

Updated - August 03, 2024 04:38 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 03:50 pm IST

‘2K Love Story’ has newcomer Jagaveer and Meenakshi Govindarajan playing the leads

The Hindu Bureau

The first-look poster of ‘2K Love Story’. | Photo Credit: @immancomposer/X

Makers of 2K Love Story, to be directed by Suseenthiran, has unveiled the first look of the film. The film is set to tell the tale of a wildlife photographer.

‘Kennedy Club’ movie review: There’s no winner in this kabaddi outing

2K Love Story has music from D Imman. Suseenthiran has previously collaborated with Imman in Pandiya Naadu (2013), Jeeva (2014), Paayum Puli (2015), Maaveeran Kittu (2016), Nenjil Thunivirundhal (2017) and Kennedy Club (2019).

Newcomer Jagaveer and Meenakshi Govindarajan play the lead in 2K Love Story. The first look poster reveals the lead characters.The other members of the cast are Bala Saravanan, Antony Bhagyaraj, Jayaprakash, and Vinodhini.

ALSO READ:‘2K Love Story’: Director Susienthiran’s next to star Meenakshi Govindarajan and Jagaveer

VS Anandha Krishna is the cinematographer of the film. Thiyagu is the editor while Suresh Pazhanivelu is the art director.

