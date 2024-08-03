GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘2K Love Story’: First look of director Suseenthiran’s film with Meenakshi and Jagaveer out

‘2K Love Story’ has newcomer Jagaveer and Meenakshi Govindarajan playing the leads

Updated - August 03, 2024 04:38 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 03:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first-look poster of ‘2K Love Story’.

The first-look poster of ‘2K Love Story’. | Photo Credit: @immancomposer/X

Makers of 2K Love Story, to be directed by Suseenthiran, has unveiled the first look of the film. The film is set to tell the tale of a wildlife photographer.

‘Kennedy Club’ movie review: There’s no winner in this kabaddi outing

2K Love Story has music from D Imman. Suseenthiran has previously collaborated with Imman in Pandiya Naadu (2013), Jeeva (2014), Paayum Puli (2015), Maaveeran Kittu (2016), Nenjil Thunivirundhal (2017) and Kennedy Club (2019).

Newcomer Jagaveer and Meenakshi Govindarajan play the lead in 2K Love Story. The first look poster reveals the lead characters.The other members of the cast are Bala Saravanan, Antony Bhagyaraj, Jayaprakash, and Vinodhini.

ALSO READ:‘2K Love Story’: Director Susienthiran’s next to star Meenakshi Govindarajan and Jagaveer

VS Anandha Krishna is the cinematographer of the film. Thiyagu is the editor while Suresh Pazhanivelu is the art director.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.