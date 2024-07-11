ADVERTISEMENT

‘2K Love Story’: Director Susienthiran’s next to star Meenakshi Govindarajan and Jagaveer

Published - July 11, 2024 02:44 pm IST

The film will mark the 10th collaboration between Susienthiran and music director D Imman

The Hindu Bureau

From the launch event of director Susienthiran’s ‘2K Love Story’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Looks like director Susienthiran is back to the romance genre! The filmmaker, known for films like Naan Mahaan Alla and Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer, is next helming a film titled 2K Love Story. The film was launched earlier today.

ADVERTISEMENT

How ‘Kadhalukku Mariyadhai’ won director Susienthiran over

Produced by City Light Pictures, 2K Love Story is said to shed light on this generation’s love, friendship and other aspects of the lives of a gang of youngsters who do wedding photography.

Meenakshi Govindarajan and debutant Jagaveer are playing the lead roles in the film. Meenakshi had previously worked with the filmmaker in his films likeKennedy Cluband Veerapandiyapuram.2K Love Story also stars Bala Saravanan, Antony Bhagyaraj, Jayaprakash and Vinodhini.

The film will be shot extensively in Coimbatore and Chennai. The technical crew of 2K Love Story includes cinematographer VS Anantha Krishnan and editor Thyagu. Susienthiran’s frequent collaborator, D Imman, is composing music for 2K Love Story which marks their 10th collaboration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Vijay Antony’s ‘Valli Mayil’ teaser shows a glimpse of the battle between the system and those oppressed by it

Meanwhile, Susienthiran is awaiting the release of the Vijay Antony-starrer Valli Mayil. The film, which marks the Jathi Ratnalu fame Faria Abdullah’s Tamil debut, also stars Sathyaraj, Thambi Ramaiah, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Sunil, Redin Kingsly, Kani, G.P. Muthu and Aranthangi Nisha. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US