‘2K Love Story’: Director Susienthiran’s next to star Meenakshi Govindarajan and Jagaveer

The film will mark the 10th collaboration between Susienthiran and music director D Imman

Published - July 11, 2024 02:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
From the launch event of director Susienthiran’s ‘2K Love Story’

From the launch event of director Susienthiran’s ‘2K Love Story’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Looks like director Susienthiran is back to the romance genre! The filmmaker, known for films like Naan Mahaan Alla and Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer, is next helming a film titled 2K Love Story. The film was launched earlier today.

How ‘Kadhalukku Mariyadhai’ won director Susienthiran over

Produced by City Light Pictures, 2K Love Story is said to shed light on this generation’s love, friendship and other aspects of the lives of a gang of youngsters who do wedding photography.

Meenakshi Govindarajan and debutant Jagaveer are playing the lead roles in the film. Meenakshi had previously worked with the filmmaker in his films likeKennedy Cluband Veerapandiyapuram.2K Love Story also stars Bala Saravanan, Antony Bhagyaraj, Jayaprakash and Vinodhini.

The film will be shot extensively in Coimbatore and Chennai. The technical crew of 2K Love Story includes cinematographer VS Anantha Krishnan and editor Thyagu. Susienthiran’s frequent collaborator, D Imman, is composing music for 2K Love Story which marks their 10th collaboration.

Vijay Antony’s ‘Valli Mayil’ teaser shows a glimpse of the battle between the system and those oppressed by it

Meanwhile, Susienthiran is awaiting the release of the Vijay Antony-starrer Valli Mayil. The film, which marks the Jathi Ratnalu fame Faria Abdullah’s Tamil debut, also stars Sathyaraj, Thambi Ramaiah, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Sunil, Redin Kingsly, Kani, G.P. Muthu and Aranthangi Nisha. 

