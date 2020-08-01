‘22’, a Telugu cop drama in the making

A new Telugu film under production, titled 22, is being directed by Shiva Kumar B who earlier assisted directors Maruthi, Puri Jagannadh and V V Vinayak. 22 is pitched as an action thriller and cop drama starring Rupesh Kumar Choudhary.

Shiva and Roopesh had earlier worked on a web series before collaborating for this feature film. In a statement, the actor revealed that he trained for six months under the guidance of fitness trainer Kuldeep Sethi to play the part. “For some of the action sequences, I trained in martial arts with Joshua master who composed action sequences for films such as Baahubali and Saaho,” he adds. Further, Rupesh says he drew inspiration from on-screen cop roles played by NTR in Temper, Pawan Kalyan in Gabbar Singh, and real life police officers.

22 has on board Saloni Misra as the female lead, and also stars Jayaprakash, Rajeswari Nair, Sharanya, Pooja Ramachandran, Ravi Varma and Vikramjeet Virk.