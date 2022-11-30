  1. EPaper
21 Malayalam films to be screened at IFFK

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakam and Ariyippu have been selected under the international competition section

November 30, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), set to begin on December 9 in the capital, will showcase 21 Malayalam films, spread across different packages.

Among the films to be screened are the latest works of filmmakers Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mahesh Narayanan — Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakam and Ariyippu — respectively. Both films have been selected under the international competition section.

Homage category

Six films — Kafir, Vaishali, Chamaram, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Ekakini, and Njan Steve Lopez — have made their way to the homage category. Filmmaker G. Aravindan’s classic Thampu will be featured in the Restored Classics category.

Seven Malayalam films by first-time filmmakers have been selected under the Malayalam Cinema Today category. Aayirathonnu Nunakal by K.V.Thamar, Baakki Vannavar by Amal  Prasi, Pada by Kamal K.M., Normal by Pratheesh Prasad, Great Depression by H. Aravind, Vetta Pattikalum Ottakkarum by G. Rarish, and 19(1)(a) by Indhu V.S. are the movies selected in this category.

Vazhakk by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, Aanu by Sidhartha Siva, Bharthaavum Bhaaryayum Maricha Randu Makkalum by Satish Babusenan and Santosh Babusenan, Dhabari Kuruvi by T.R. Priyanandanan, and Freedom fight, an anthology movie based on five stories directed by Jeo Baby, Francies  Louis, Jithin Issac Thomas, Akhil Anilkumar and Kunjila Mascillamani, are the other movies selected in this category.

