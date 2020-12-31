21 celebrities on what they look forward to in 2021

It’s a wrap for 2020. Finally comes the time to turn the page on a strange and difficult year, which posed unforeseen challenges to the movie industry. As we cut to 2021, MetroPlus catches up with 21 stars from the celluloid world to find out what they really look forward to in the coming year.
Pawan Kumar, Kannada director
Shooting outside, maybe in a place with vast empty spaces, like Scotland, and without masks
Sonu Gowda, Kannada actor
A fearless year. Just getting back to the normal... just like how it was in 2019 or 2018.. Without masks and people walking freely
Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mayalam director
From darkness to the light!
Lavanya Tripathi, Telugu actor
Happiness!
Ramesh Aravind, Kannada actor and TV show host
I hope 2021 brings back the old normal as the new normal
Sashi Kiran Tikka, Telugu director
I want to go back watching movies on the larger screen
Kamal, Malayalam director
Finally changing the calendar
Sundeep Kishan, Telugu actor and producer
Positivity. I just want everyone to stay positive in their mindset
Gopi Sundar, South Indian music composer
Removing my mask
Kunchacko Boban, Malayalam actor
Maintaining the tempering we got from 2020, which has made us stronger, more hopeful, optimistic and prepared
Sona Mohapatra, Bollywood singer and composer
The celebration of music, art and artists who enthral the world with their creativity. The audiences looking past the numbers game, separating the wheat from the chaff and rewarding genuine talent
Mrunal Thakur, Bollywood actor
I hope the collective consciousness we have garnered owing to the pandemic about helping animals and being more empathetic towards the environment will stay
Rima Das, Assamese director
A healthier future. A more seamless intertwining between humanity and technology
Parambrata Chatterjee, Bengali actor-director
Travelling abroad, freely once again, for leisure as well as for shoots
Pradip Kurbah, Meghalayan director
A year when masks are no longer necessary
Madhoo, South Indian actor
Removal of restrictions and re-connect with friends and family and visit public spaces with freedom and without fear. Give lots of hugs without being afraid for myself or for anyone
Tripti Dimri, Bollywood actor
I wish for the world to become 'normal' again. I want happiness for everyone in the coming year
D Imman, Tamil music composer
Covid vaccine
PS Mithran, Tamil director
I hope it is less anxious. Most of my notifications in 2020 brought sombre news, with each making me a bit jumpy. Also I’m eager to start shoot, unmask and break the shackles
Parvathy Nair, Tamil actor
More humanity in us, and hope we continue to care for the environment and other living beings
Sean Roldan, Tamil singer-composer
2020 paused everybody’s lives. This coming year, I look forward to a good reset for the human race, be it in arts, music and life in general
(with inputs from Praveen Sudevan, Debasree Purkayastha, Srinivasa Ramanujam)