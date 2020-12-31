21 celebrities on what they look forward to in 2021

Tinseltown stars from across the country capture in brief what they wish for this new year

It’s a wrap for 2020. Finally comes the time to turn the page on a strange and difficult year, which posed unforeseen challenges to the movie industry. As we cut to 2021, MetroPlus catches up with 21 stars from the celluloid world to find out what they really look forward to in the coming year.

Pawan Kumar, Kannada director

Pawan Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shooting outside, maybe in a place with vast empty spaces, like Scotland, and without masks

Sonu Gowda, Kannada actor

A fearless year. Just getting back to the normal... just like how it was in 2019 or 2018.. Without masks and people walking freely

Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mayalam director

Lijo Jose Pellissery | Photo Credit: S Gopakumar

From darkness to the light!

Lavanya Tripathi, Telugu actor

Happiness!

Ramesh Aravind, Kannada actor and TV show host

I hope 2021 brings back the old normal as the new normal

Sashi Kiran Tikka, Telugu director

I want to go back watching movies on the larger screen

Kamal, Malayalam director

Finally changing the calendar

Sundeep Kishan, Telugu actor and producer

Positivity. I just want everyone to stay positive in their mindset

Gopi Sundar, South Indian music composer

Gopi Sundar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Removing my mask

Kunchacko Boban, Malayalam actor

Maintaining the tempering we got from 2020, which has made us stronger, more hopeful, optimistic and prepared

Sona Mohapatra, Bollywood singer and composer

The celebration of music, art and artists who enthral the world with their creativity. The audiences looking past the numbers game, separating the wheat from the chaff and rewarding genuine talent

Mrunal Thakur, Bollywood actor

I hope the collective consciousness we have garnered owing to the pandemic about helping animals and being more empathetic towards the environment will stay

Rima Das, Assamese director

A healthier future. A more seamless intertwining between humanity and technology

Parambrata Chatterjee, Bengali actor-director

Travelling abroad, freely once again, for leisure as well as for shoots

Pradip Kurbah, Meghalayan director

A year when masks are no longer necessary

Madhoo, South Indian actor

Madhoo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Removal of restrictions and re-connect with friends and family and visit public spaces with freedom and without fear. Give lots of hugs without being afraid for myself or for anyone

Tripti Dimri, Bollywood actor

I wish for the world to become 'normal' again. I want happiness for everyone in the coming year

D Imman, Tamil music composer

Covid vaccine

PS Mithran, Tamil director

P S Mithran | Photo Credit: K V Srinivasan

I hope it is less anxious. Most of my notifications in 2020 brought sombre news, with each making me a bit jumpy. Also I’m eager to start shoot, unmask and break the shackles

Parvathy Nair, Tamil actor

More humanity in us, and hope we continue to care for the environment and other living beings

Sean Roldan, Tamil singer-composer

Sean Roldan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

2020 paused everybody’s lives. This coming year, I look forward to a good reset for the human race, be it in arts, music and life in general

(with inputs from Praveen Sudevan, Debasree Purkayastha, Srinivasa Ramanujam)