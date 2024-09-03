‘2073’ trailer: Asif Kapadia cautions towards a dystopic future

The first trailer for 2073, the latest film by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia, has been released, offering a glimpse into a dystopian future. Set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, 2073 is described as a genre-bending thriller that explores the darkest fears of modern society.

Starring Samantha Morton, Naomi Ackie, and Hector Hewie, 2073 draws inspiration from Chris Marker’s iconic 1962 featurette La Jetée, which previously inspired Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys. The film envisions a future where surveillance drones dominate the skies, militarized police patrol the desolate streets, and humanity’s remnants struggle to survive in underground hideouts.

The film is described as a blend of visionary science fiction and speculative nonfiction. Morton’s character is portrayed as a survivor haunted by visions of the past reminiscent of our present. Through contemporary footage, the film interweaves themes of authoritarianism, unchecked technology, inequality, and climate change, presenting a stark warning of what the future could hold.

Produced by Neon, Double Agent, and Film4, 2073 promises to be an “urgent unshakable vision of a dystopic future that could very well be our own.” With Kapadia at the helm, the film is being produced by George Chignell and executive producers from Concordia Studio and Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films.

