2024 Cannes competition jury revealed: Lily Gladstone, Eva Green join Greta Gerwig

April 29, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Gladstone was nominated for Best Actress at the 96th Academy Awards for her performance in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; she is the youngest member of the Cannes jury

The Hindu Bureau

Lily Gladstone, a cast member in “Under the Bridge,” poses at the premiere of the Hulu miniseries at the DGA Theatre, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

The full competition jury for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival has been revealed.

Joining jury head Greta Gerwig are filmmakers Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nadine Labaki and Juan Antonio; actors Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Omar Sy and Pierfrancesco Favino; and writer-photographer Ebru Ceylan.

Gladstone was nominated for Best Actress at the 96th Academy Awards for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon. Aged 37, Gladstone is the youngest member of the jury.

Eva Green is a celebrated French actress while Hirokazu Kore-eda is a Japanese auteur who won the Palme d’Or in 2018 for Shoplifters.

Omar Sy, also a French actor, is known for Lupin and TheIntouchables.

Ebru Ceylan, wife of Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, co-wrote their 2014 Palme d’Or-winning film Winter Sleep.

A total of 19 films have been selected in competition at the 77th Cannes. These include new works by Francis Ford Coppola (Megalopolis), Paolo Sorrentino (Parthenhope), Yorgos Lanthimos (Kinds of Kindness) and Andrea Arnold (Bird). Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian title in over 30 years to compete for the Palme d’Or.

