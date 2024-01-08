2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards | ‘The Last of Us’, ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Bear’ win big

The 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place over two nights between January 6 and 7 and witnessed shows like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear and Beef come on top with multiple wins. The show also honoured achievements in non-fiction, animation and variety programming, with sports documentary series Welcome To Wrexham winning 5 awards.
The highest number of wins by a fiction programme went to The Last of Us, with eight nods. Nick Offerman, who played the character Bill in the post-apocalyptic series based on the popular video-game franchise, won his first Emmy at the show. The event was held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA.
Here is the full list of winners
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso, “International Break”
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Blindspotting, “The History / San Quentin Blues”
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
The White Lotus
Outstanding Casting for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
Beef
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
The Bear
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
The Great, “Choose Your Weapon”
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”
Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes
House of the Dragon, “The Heirs of the Dragon”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
BEEF, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
The Last of Us, “Infected”
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Wednesday, “Woe What a Night”
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Susan”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Judith Light, Poker Face, “Time of the Monkey”
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, “Crown Jewels”
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
The White Lotus, “Abductions”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Boys
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry
Outstanding Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 24: The Return”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Only Murders in the Building, “Sparring Partners”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Last of Us
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Five Days at Memorial, “Day Two”
Outstanding Main Title Design
The Last of Us
Outstanding Motion Design
Ms. Marvel
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
Prey
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear, “Review”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
The Bear, “Review”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Music Supervision
The White Lotus, “Bull Elephants”
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin, Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game”
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The White Lotus, “In the Sandbox”
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Danny Elfman, Wednesday
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Night Court, “Pilot”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
The Bear, “System”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
BEEF, “Figures of Light”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Last of Us, “Endure and Survive”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta, “Andre Wyeth. Alfred’s World”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Bird, “Hand to Mouth”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Storm Reid, The Last of Us, “Left Behind”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”
Outstanding Television Movie
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Succession: Controlling The Narrative
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Program
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Shawn Carter, The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
Dancing With the Stars
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Entergalactic
Outstanding Commercial
Apple – The Greatest – Accessibility
Outstanding Narrator
Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Dancing With the Stars
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Bryan Rowland, Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
The Traitors
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
John Mulaney, Baby J
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Outstanding Game Show
Jeopardy!
Outstanding Host For A Game Show
Keke Palmer, Password
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
We’re Here
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Moonage Daydream
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Music Direction
Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
The 1619 Project
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
The Territory
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
The U.S. And The Holocaust
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Davis Guggenheim, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Animated Program
The Simpsons
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Outstanding Emerging Media Program
For All Mankind Season 3 Experience
