2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards | ‘The Last of Us’, ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Bear’ win big

January 08, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place over two nights between January 6 and 7 and witnessed shows like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear and Beef come on top with multiple wins. The show also honoured achievements in non-fiction, animation and variety programming, with sports documentary series Welcome To Wrexham winning 5 awards.

The highest number of wins by a fiction programme went to The Last of Us, with eight nods. Nick Offerman, who played the character Bill in the post-apocalyptic series based on the popular video-game franchise, won his first Emmy at the show. The event was held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA.

Here is the full list of winners

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso, “International Break”

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Blindspotting, “The History / San Quentin Blues”

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

The White Lotus

Outstanding Casting for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie

Beef

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

The Bear

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Great, “Choose Your Weapon”

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”

Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes

House of the Dragon, “The Heirs of the Dragon”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie

BEEF, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

The Last of Us, “Infected”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Wednesday, “Woe What a Night”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Susan”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Judith Light, Poker Face, “Time of the Monkey”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, “Crown Jewels”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

The White Lotus, “Abductions”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Boys

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 24: The Return”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Only Murders in the Building, “Sparring Partners”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Last of Us

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Five Days at Memorial, “Day Two”

Outstanding Main Title Design

The Last of Us

Outstanding Motion Design

Ms. Marvel

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special

Prey

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear, “Review”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

The Bear, “Review”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Music Supervision

The White Lotus, “Bull Elephants”

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin, Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game”

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The White Lotus, “In the Sandbox”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Danny Elfman, Wednesday

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Night Court, “Pilot”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Bear, “System”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

BEEF, “Figures of Light”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Last of Us, “Endure and Survive”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta, “Andre Wyeth. Alfred’s World”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Black Bird, “Hand to Mouth”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Storm Reid, The Last of Us, “Left Behind”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”

Outstanding Television Movie

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Succession: Controlling The Narrative

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Program

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Shawn Carter, The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

Dancing With the Stars

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Entergalactic

Outstanding Commercial

Apple – The Greatest – Accessibility

Outstanding Narrator

Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Dancing With the Stars

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Bryan Rowland, Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

The Traitors

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

John Mulaney, Baby J

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Outstanding Game Show

Jeopardy!

Outstanding Host For A Game Show

Keke Palmer, Password

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

We’re Here

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

﻿Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Moonage Daydream

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

﻿Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Outstanding Music Direction

﻿Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

﻿Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

﻿Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

The 1619 Project

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Territory

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

﻿The U.S. And The Holocaust

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

﻿Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Davis Guggenheim, ﻿Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Outstanding Animated Program

The Simpsons

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

﻿For All Mankind Season 3 Experience

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.