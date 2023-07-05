'2018' director Jude Anthany Joseph to work with Lyca Productions

July 05, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Jude Anthany Joseph of 2018 fame will direct his next film under Lyca Productions, the makers said on Wednesday. The production house shared the announcement on its official Twitter page. The currently untitled movie will be produced by A Subaskaran, founder of Lyca Productions.

Joseph's acclaimed survival drama 2018, which released in May, is said to be the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 200 crore-mark at the domestic box office. The film narrated the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018, when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity.

ALSO READ:Art director Mohandas on the use of VFX in ‘2018’ and how he designed the sets

It starred Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.