‘2018’ director Jude Anthany Joseph meets Rajinikanth, seeks blessings for Oscar campaign

October 08, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

‘2018 - Everyone is a Hero’, based on the unprecedented rains and flood that hit Kerala in 2018, will represent the country in the best international film category at the 2024 Academy Awards

PTI

Jude Anthany Joseph and Rajinikanth | Photo Credit: @judeanthanyjoseph/Instagram

Jude Anthany Joseph, director of India's official Oscar entry 2018, met Rajinikanth and sought the superstar's blessings ahead of the awards campaign.

2018 - Everyone is a Hero, the Malayalam multi-starrer based on the Kerala floods that year, was in September selected unanimously to represent the country in the best international film category at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Joseph on Sunday shared a series of pictures with Rajinikanth on his official Instagram.

In another post on the social media app, the filmmaker shared a conversation he had with the cinema icon about 2018 - Everyone is a Hero.

2018 - Everyone is a Hero released in theatres in May. According to the makers, the survival drama had crossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office to become the highest grossing film in Malayalam cinema.

With an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Kunchacko Boban, Lal, Narein, Tanvi Ram and others, the film became a moving reminder of the days when everyone in Kerala, irrespective of their religion, caste or their political inclinations, came together to help people in distress.

