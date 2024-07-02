‘1992’ trailer: Snoop Dogg, Tyrese Gibson’s riveting period actioner features Ray Liotta in his final appearance

Lionsgate Movies on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Hollywood action film, 1992, headlined by Tyrese Gibson and executive produced by Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Pictures. Set to release in theatres on August 30, the film also stars Scott Eastwood in a pivotal role and showcases one of the final on-screen performances of late star Ray Liotta.

1992, directed by Ariel Vromen who wrote the screenplay along with Sascha Penn, is set against the backdrop of the 1992 Los Angeles riots that were sparked by the Rodney King verdict. The trailer begins to show an unfaced Mercer (Tyrese) trying to rebuild his relationship with his son (Christopher A’mmanuel), an attempt that is threatened when another father-son duo, played by Liotta and Eastwood, plot a heist from a factory where Mercer works. The men kidnap Mercer’s son and all hell breaks loose, with tensions rising sky-high in Los Angeles.

Speaking about 1992, Snoop Dogg said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “1992 was a life-changing time for me, from ‘Deep Cover’ to ‘The Chronic.’ But as things in my life were coming together, everything in L.A. was coming apart. 1992 is a heist movie that really captures all of that. This movie is about an L.A. moment. Ariel made an outstanding film that depicts this moment in time. From my first encounter with Tyrese in Baby Boy to the performance in 1992, I had to be a part of this. And it’s only fitting that the film comes out under Death Row Pictures as Death Row is synonymous with L.A. culture in the ’90s, ya dig?”

Expressing his gratitude for having worked with Liotta, Gibson told The Hollywood Reporter, “Ray Liotta blessed all of us in life while doing this film. For 1992 to be Ray’s last offering, we all feel so fortunate to have captured such a masterful and chilling performance.”

The cast of 1992 also features Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola, and Oleg Taktarov among others. The film is produced by Vromen, Andreas Rommel, Maurice Fadida, Penn, and Adam Kolbrenner.