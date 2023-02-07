ADVERTISEMENT

17-year-old to helm A24 horror movie

February 07, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

The A24 film takes inspiration from Kane Parsons’ ‘The Backrooms’ series on YouTube

The Hindu Bureau

Kane Parsons. Photo credit: Instagram/@kanepixels

Kane Parsons, the 17-year-old creator of “The Backrooms” series is all set to shoot his first feature-length film with the backing of A24, an entertainment company that has backed projects like Euphoria, Hereditary, Midsommar and Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film is being written by DMZ creator Robert Patino, a two-time Emmy nominee, who is also set to don the hat of the executive producer for the film.

The production of the film is set to begin during the 17-year-old’s summer break.

Kane shot to fame after his 9-minute YouTube video titled ‘The Backrooms (Found Footage)‘ on his channel ‘Kane Pixels’ went viral and garnered a whopping 44 million views. The video shows people exploring creepy empty rooms and taps into the internet’s obsession with liminal spaces. Kane published 15 more videos on YouTube exploring the aesthetic since then.

Liminal spaces is an aesthetic that tries to portray abandoned, eerie and surreal spaces.

Details about the plot of the movie remain unknown.

