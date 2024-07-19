16th IDSFFK Lifetime Achievement Award for Indian wildlife filmmaking pioneers Bedi brothers

The 16th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will honour documentary filmmakers Naresh Bedi and Rajesh Bedi (Bedi Brothers), known for their pioneering work in Indian wildlife filmmaking, with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award at the opening ceremony of the festival at Kairali Theatre on July 26 at 6 p.m. The award includes ₹2 lakh, a memento sculpture, and a citation.

Naresh and Rajesh Bedi have dedicated over four decades to capturing the enigmatic beauty of India’s fauna through their documentaries and photographs. Their work, characterised by its educational and conservation-centric focus, has profoundly influenced public understanding of India’s natural history.

Graduated from Film and Television Institute of India in 1969, Naresh Bedi, eschewed a career in Hindi cinema, joining forces with his younger brother Rajesh to venture into the then-uncharted territory of wildlife filmmaking in India. Their debut project, The Ganges Gharial, filmed with a hand-cranked camera, revealed previously unknown behavioural traits of this elusive crocodilian and garnered international acclaim, including the prestigious Panda Award at Wildscreen in 1984.

Their subsequent documentaries on tigers, elephants, and other wildlife have been showcased globally on major television networks. Notable works include Saving the Tiger and Man-eating Tigers, both of which received BAFTA nominations.

Rajesh Bedi’s photographic prowess has been equally celebrated. His book Indian Wildlife, illustrated with his photographs, was released in 1987. His images which are featured in the National Geographic, have also graced Indian postage stamps. In 1986, Rajesh was named Wildlife Photographer of the Year in the United Kingdom.

Several accolades

Their contributions have been recognised with numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 2015, the Whale Award at the Wildlife Asia Film Festival, and the Prithvi Ratna from the Centre for Media Studies.

The festival to be held from July 26 to 31 at the Kairali, Sree, Nila Theatres will showcase a retrospective of Bedi Brothers with Chasing Shadows Part 1 and 2, Ladakh - The Forbidden Wilderness, Sadhus - Living with the Dead Wild, Adventures Hot Air Ballooning with Bedi Brothers, Monarch of the Himalayas, Corbett’s Legacy, and Cherub of Mist-Red Panda.