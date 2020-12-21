Tamannaah’s Telugu web series in January 2021

‘11th Hour’, the web series directed by Praveen Sattaru, to stream on Aha from Sankranthi 2021

Director Praveen Sattaru’s next project is the Telugu web series 11th Hour, billed as a corporate thriller that happens over one night. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead as Aratrika Reddy, the series will stream from Sankranthi 2021 on Aha.

The director announced this on Monday, unveiling the poster featuring Tamanaah to coincide with the actor’s birthday. This is Tamannaah’s first Telugu web series. Praveen is known for his Telugu films PSV Garuda vega, Guntur Talkies and Chandamama Kathalu among others.

Tamannaah recently shot for the forthcoming Tamil crime thriller web series November Story for Disney Hotstar, directed by Indhra Subramaniam.

Tamannaah is also a part of the Telugu remake of Andhadhun and is set to reprise the part played by Tabu in the Hindi original.