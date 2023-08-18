‘1001 Nunakal’ movie review: A decently-staged film in a familiar setting

August 18, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

The first thing that one notices in 1001 Nunakal (Thousand and One Lies) is the familiar setting, reminiscent of every second or third OTT film made in the aftermath of the pandemic. Here, the story takes place inside a palatial house with resort-like spaces around it. A group of friends come together, and, as it often happens when people spend along time talking, they decide to play a game, which begins rather harmlessly, but gets uncomfortable for each of them as they go further.

If the setting was not enough, the plot of a friends get-together and a game gone wrong is a clear reminder of Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man, which in turn had derived its idea from the much-remade Italian film Perfect Strangers. But Thamar K.V. ‘s 1001 Nunakal is not an investigative thriller like Jeethu’s film; no one gets killed in the course of the game at the centre of the movie. The game is designed to make the players uncomfortable, as well as to make them feel an urge to lay bare their deepest secrets, which at times ends up bruising others and creating mistrust between the group members.

1001 Nunakal Director: Thamar K.V. Cast: Vishnu Agasthya, Remya Suresh, Shamla Hamza, Niiniin Kassim, Zhinz Shan, Noufal Rahman, Vidhya Vijaykumar Duration: 104 minutes Storyline: A group of friends get together in a mansion for a celebratory occasion, but things go downhill when they start playing a game which requires them to lay bare deeply buried secrets

Incidentally, it all begins with a fire in an apartment in a West Asian country, which forces two families to take shelter at their friend Vinay (Vishnu Agasthya)‘s grand mansion. As Vinay makes them stay for one more night to celebrate his wedding anniversary with Divya, the rest of their friends too join in. The friendly banter soon gives way to the game, as per the forceful suggestion of one of their friends, who happens to be an advocate specialising in family court cases. His background initially makes one wonder whether the whole motive of the game is to drive a wedge between the couples who have gathered there, and gain a few clients for himself.

But then, after the initial reluctance, most of them seem to be too forthcoming with their deeply-buried secrets that it would seem they all prefer to reveal these in front of an audience than inside the secrecy of their own homes. It is a mystery why some of them continue to willingly play the game even after seeing the havoc it can wreak. Parallel to their game runs the domestic worker (Remya Suresh)‘s attempts to make a risky move in real-life, under pressure from her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director and Hashim Sulaiman, who co-wrote the script, have succeeded in capturing the shifts in the characters as the game progresses, the tension that builds between them, and the gaps in understanding even between the closest of souls. At the same time, they always keep things from getting out of hand and becoming too hot to handle. This reluctance to slip into wilder territory contributes to the rather middling character of the film, but still it ends up achieving much more than 12th Man did, without killing anyone.

1001 Nunakal is currently streaming on SonyLIV

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT