ADVERTISEMENT

‘1000 Babies’: Neena Gupta to make her Malayalam comeback with Rahman’s series

Published - August 24, 2024 01:28 pm IST

The makers of the thriller shared the series’ teaser and showed a glimpse of both the actors’ mysterious characters set against the backdrop of a maternity hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Neena Gupta in a still from ‘1000 Babies’ | Photo Credit: @@DisneyPlusHotstarMalayalam/YouTube

Veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is making her comeback to Malayalam cinema after more than three decades. The actor will soon be seen in the Malayalam web series 1000 Babies along with Rahman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neena Gupta: ‘I observe people all the time’

The makers of the thriller shared the series’ teaser and showed a glimpse of both the actors’ mysterious characters set against the backdrop of a maternity hospital. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

1000 Babies also stars Sanju Sivaram, Ashwin Kumar, Adil Ibrahim and Shaju Sreedhar. The rest of the cast of the series includes Irshad Ali, Joy Mathew, VKP, Manu M Lal, Shalu Rahim, Sirajudheen Nazar, Dain Davis, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Vivia Shanth, Nazlin, Dileep Menon, Dhanesh Anand, Srikant Murali and Sreekanth Balachandran.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hindi-Vindi’: Neena Gupta-led musical drama gets first look

Directed By Najeem Koya, the series is penned by the filmmaker along with Arouz Irfan. Produced By Shaji Nadesan and Arya, the series’ technical crew consists of DOP Faiz Siddik, editor Johnkutty and music director Sankar Sharma.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Neena had earlier starred in the 1991 Malayalam film Vasthuhara followed by the 1992 film Aham. The series also marks her second collaboration with the OTT platform after PariWar (2020).

Watch the teaser of 1000 Babies here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US