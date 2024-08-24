‘1000 Babies’: Neena Gupta to make her Malayalam comeback with Rahman’s series

Veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is making her comeback to Malayalam cinema after more than three decades. The actor will soon be seen in the Malayalam web series 1000 Babies along with Rahman.

The makers of the thriller shared the series’ teaser and showed a glimpse of both the actors’ mysterious characters set against the backdrop of a maternity hospital. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

1000 Babies also stars Sanju Sivaram, Ashwin Kumar, Adil Ibrahim and Shaju Sreedhar. The rest of the cast of the series includes Irshad Ali, Joy Mathew, VKP, Manu M Lal, Shalu Rahim, Sirajudheen Nazar, Dain Davis, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Vivia Shanth, Nazlin, Dileep Menon, Dhanesh Anand, Srikant Murali and Sreekanth Balachandran.

Directed By Najeem Koya, the series is penned by the filmmaker along with Arouz Irfan. Produced By Shaji Nadesan and Arya, the series’ technical crew consists of DOP Faiz Siddik, editor Johnkutty and music director Sankar Sharma.

Neena had earlier starred in the 1991 Malayalam film Vasthuhara followed by the 1992 film Aham. The series also marks her second collaboration with the OTT platform after PariWar (2020).

Watch the teaser of 1000 Babies here: