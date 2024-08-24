GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘1000 Babies’: Neena Gupta to make her Malayalam comeback with Rahman’s series

The makers of the thriller shared the series’ teaser and showed a glimpse of both the actors’ mysterious characters set against the backdrop of a maternity hospital

Published - August 24, 2024 01:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Neena Gupta in a still from ‘1000 Babies’

Neena Gupta in a still from ‘1000 Babies’ | Photo Credit: @@DisneyPlusHotstarMalayalam/YouTube

Veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is making her comeback to Malayalam cinema after more than three decades. The actor will soon be seen in the Malayalam web series 1000 Babies along with Rahman.

Neena Gupta: ‘I observe people all the time’

The makers of the thriller shared the series’ teaser and showed a glimpse of both the actors’ mysterious characters set against the backdrop of a maternity hospital. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

1000 Babies also stars Sanju Sivaram, Ashwin Kumar, Adil Ibrahim and Shaju Sreedhar. The rest of the cast of the series includes Irshad Ali, Joy Mathew, VKP, Manu M Lal, Shalu Rahim, Sirajudheen Nazar, Dain Davis, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Vivia Shanth, Nazlin, Dileep Menon, Dhanesh Anand, Srikant Murali and Sreekanth Balachandran.

‘Hindi-Vindi’: Neena Gupta-led musical drama gets first look

Directed By Najeem Koya, the series is penned by the filmmaker along with Arouz Irfan. Produced By Shaji Nadesan and Arya, the series’ technical crew consists of DOP Faiz Siddik, editor Johnkutty and music director Sankar Sharma.

Neena had earlier starred in the 1991 Malayalam film Vasthuhara followed by the 1992 film Aham. The series also marks her second collaboration with the OTT platform after PariWar (2020).

Watch the teaser of 1000 Babies here:

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.