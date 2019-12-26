10 Mollywood filmmakers who made a mark in 2019

Malayalam cinema of 2019 belonged to debutant directors with fresh narratives and deft filmmaking becoming the toast of tinsel town. While some came up with out-of-the-box themes, others made their work stand out with its simplicity. MetroPlus zeroes in on 10 of them who made a remarkable journey in Mollywood.

Madhu C Narayanan

Kumbalangi Nights

Coming from the Aashiq Abu school of filmmaking, Madhu C Narayanan had Syam Pushkaran’s script, Shyju Khalid behind the camera, Sushin Shyam’s music and Fahadh Faasil-Dileesh Pothan as producers to make it one of the finest movies in Malayalam. He turned a simple story about a dysfunctional family of four brothers in Kumbalangi, a scenic coastal village, into one that explores relationships at different levels. Nuanced and layered performances by a stellar cast made it easy for him.

Ahammed Khabeer

June

Ahammed Khabeer, director of ‘June’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

What if it took 17 producers for Ahammed Khabeer to bankroll his début project, June? In this coming-of-age drama, he stepped into a young woman’s shoes, with two other scenarists. An endearing Rajisha Vijayan as June Sara Joy, 16 newcomers and breezy songs made it an engaging narrative. Ahammed kept it simple, capturing the mundane things in the life of any teenager and that of people around her as the story explores love, loss, friendship, heartbreak and family.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Lucifer

Actor Prithviraj who directed ‘Lucifer’ | Photo Credit: H Vibhu

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran stepped behind the camera as director and made the highest grosser at the box office this year with an out-and-out Mohanlal show. Prithviraj proved he knew how to play to the gallery like a seasoned hand, with an engaging script by Murali Gopy, bang-on performances, slick one-liners and well-executed sequences, some of which featured hundreds of junior artistes.

Manu Ashokan

Uyare

Director Manu Ashokan (extreme left) along with the other production team members of Uyare | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

A protégé of the late Rajesh Pillai, all it took Manu Ashokan to soar high with Uyare was the script by Bobby-Sanjay and Parvathy as the protagonist, Pallavi, an acid attack survivor.

Minor flaws and predictability didn’t play spoilsport, thanks to some sensitive scenes, powerful dialogues and memorable performances by the cast, especially by Asif Ali who nailed it as Pallavi’s possessive boyfriend, Govind. Manu ensured that the narrative didn’t end up as a tearjerker and the focus stayed on Pallavi’s grit and determination.

Ashraf Hamza

Thamaasha

Ashraf Hamza, who directed Thamaasha | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A sensitive and sensible take on body-shaming. The director, also the scenarist of the film, drives home some pertinent points by keeping the premise simple, without sounding preachy or clichéd. With Vinay Forrt and Chinnu Chandni slipping into their characters with ease as Prof Sreenivasan and Chinnu respectively, Ashraf had a winner in his hands. In fact, to tweak Vinay’s famous dialogue from Premam, Thamaasha is simple, but powerful.

Gireesh AD

Thaneer Mathan Dinangal

Gireesh AD (left), director of ‘Thanner Mathan Dinangal’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

School days never cease to inspire filmmakers. But not everyone succeeds when it comes to capturing the soul of school life, as proved by many duds at the box office. But Thanner Mathan Dinangal got it right. The director, also the co-scenarist of the movie, weaved in familiar characters, humour and everyday conversations to take viewers on a nostalgic ride. Effortless performances by a bunch of young actors added to the charm.

PR Arun

Finals

PR Arun, director of ‘Finals’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

It isn’t your run-of-the-mill sports drama. An engaging script by the director himself throws up surprises as it zooms into the life of a cyclist, Alice (Rajisha Vijayan), her father, Varghese (a brilliant Suraj Venjaramoodu) and Niranj (a surprise package). Set in picturesque Kattappana, the movie salutes the spirit of many unsung sports heroes and takes a dig at our sports system.

Emcy Joseph

Vikrithi

Emcy Joseph | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The movie, supposedly inspired by a real-life incident, is about how a life is torn apart by an act done in jest. The far-reaching effects of a thoughtless ‘forward’ and the multiplier effect of social media is the theme of the film. The director must have had his task cut out since he had two acting powerhouses coming together for the first time on screen — Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir.

Mathukutty Xavier

Helen

Mathukutty Xavier, who directed Helen | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In this well-made survival drama, Mathukutty, also the co-writer of the movie, has a script that moves you. Brilliant performances led by one-film-old Anna Ben helped the film strike a chord with viewers.

Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval

Android Kunjappan Version 2.5

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, who directed Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The production designer-turned-director explored issues of a greying population. Suraj Venjaramoodu as an 80-year-old is pitted against the ever-dependable Soubin Shahir and, of course, ‘Kunjappan’, the robot. The director, also the scenarist of the film, sets the film in a homely milieu that depends on humour and sentiments to tell the story.