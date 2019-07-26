Meera Mithun accuses director Cheran of ‘manhandling’ her on 'Bigg Boss Tamil'

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil has been facing controversy since its airing last month on June 23. First, cops landed at the doorstep of the house to investigate an alleged kidnapping case filed against actor and season three housemate Vanitha Vijayakumarm who is the eldest daughter of veteran actor Vijayakumar and the late actor Manjula. Vanitha was later evicted out of the show after being nominated for elimination and finishing last in the audience vote.

Now, it is model-actor Meera Mithun who is in the thick of drama after the police paid a visit to the Bigg Boss house again for an enquiry regarding a case of money laundering. Meera has been accused of cheating a designer and failing to return the money. A source from the network confirmed that cops indeed grilled Meera, but no further problems arose and that the model will remain on the show for now.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, during the ‘village task’, a huge uproar broke out in the house when Meera accused director Cheran of ‘manhandling’ her and using ‘harsh physcial violence’ during the task that came across as harrassment. Cheran in turn defended his stance that his actions were completely innocuous and ended up breaking down at the accussment, stating that Meera wanted to character-assassinate him.

Director Cheran breaking down inside the ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ house | Photo Credit: Star Vijay

The situation was diffused when the housemates converged in support of Cheran and consoled him. Host of the show Kamal Haasan will no doubt address the issue, on the weekend episode.

The veteran filmmaker and actor is known for his movies like Autograph, Pandavar Bhoomi, Pokkisham and many more. He is a four-time National Film Award winner. After the show was aired, social media rose in support of Cheran with many vouching for his integrity with the #CheranArmy hashtag trending.

Meera Mithun made her acting debut with the Tamil film 8 Thottakkal. She entered the Bigg Boss house on June 25, two days after the reality show began.