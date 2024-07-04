The wedding reception of actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and gallerist Nicholai Sachdev was held in Chennai on Wednesday. Several A-list celebrities including Chief Minister MK Stalin, music composer AR Rahman, actor-politician Suresh Gopi, actor Jackie Shroff, actor Kichcha Sudeep, actor Balakrishna, actor Venkatesh and filmmaker Mani Ratnam attended the ceremony, pictures of which have been trending on social media.

The pictures feature Varalaxmi, wearing a ruby-hued lehenga and an intricately embroidered blouse, and Nicholai, donning a maroon sherwani and haar, along with Varalaxmi’s father and veteran actor-politician Sarathkumar and his actor-wife Radikaa Sarathkumar.

Apart from the names mentioned above, other celebrities who graced the event include politicians Udhayanidhi Stalin, Annamalai, O Panneerselvam, Dayanidhi Maran and Narayanan Thirupathy; actors Gopichand, Prabhu Deva, Ramya Krishnan, Shobhana, Nassar, Radha Ravi, Bharath, Siddharth, Gautham Karthik, Vemal, and Sibi Sathyaraj; and filmmakers P Vasu, KS Ravikumar, Bala, Vijay, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Sri Ganesh.

Veteran actor Sivakumar, Ace producer R B Choudary and his family, composer Deva and his family, director SA Chandrasekhar and his wife Shoba Chandrasekhar, veteran actor Vijaykumar and his family also graced the event and wished the couple.

Here are a few pictures from the event:

Notably, Nicholai is a gallerist who runs an art gallery called Gallery 7 in Mumbai. Earlier, Varalaxmi had stated Nicholai and her had known each other for over 14 years.

On the work front, Varalaxmi was recently seen in the Telugu superhero film Hanu Man. She has been roped in for Dhanush’s second directorial Raayan in which she will also share screen with Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and Aparna Balamurali.

