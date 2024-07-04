GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Varalaxmi-Nicholai’s wedding reception: MK Stalin, AR Rahman, Suresh Gopi and other celebrities attend

Actors Jackie Shroff, Kichcha Sudeep, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Prabhu Deva, politicians Udhayanidhi Stalin, Annamalai, O Panneerselvam, and Dayanidhi Maran and filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Bala and KS Ravikumar also attended the event and greeted the couple

Updated - July 04, 2024 01:27 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev with MK Stalin, Balakrishna, Gopichand and Thaman S at their wedding reception

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev with MK Stalin, Balakrishna, Gopichand and Thaman S at their wedding reception | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The wedding reception of actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and gallerist Nicholai Sachdev was held in Chennai on Wednesday. Several A-list celebrities including Chief Minister MK Stalin, music composer AR Rahman, actor-politician Suresh Gopi, actor Jackie Shroff, actor Kichcha Sudeep, actor Balakrishna, actor Venkatesh and filmmaker Mani Ratnam attended the ceremony, pictures of which have been trending on social media.

The pictures feature Varalaxmi, wearing a ruby-hued lehenga and an intricately embroidered blouse, and Nicholai, donning a maroon sherwani and haar, along with Varalaxmi’s father and veteran actor-politician Sarathkumar and his actor-wife Radikaa Sarathkumar.

Apart from the names mentioned above, other celebrities who graced the event include politicians Udhayanidhi Stalin, Annamalai, O Panneerselvam, Dayanidhi Maran and Narayanan Thirupathy; actors Gopichand, Prabhu Deva, Ramya Krishnan, Shobhana, Nassar, Radha Ravi, Bharath, Siddharth, Gautham Karthik, Vemal, and Sibi Sathyaraj; and filmmakers P Vasu, KS Ravikumar, Bala, Vijay, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Sri Ganesh.

Veteran actor Sivakumar, Ace producer R B Choudary and his family, composer Deva and his family, director SA Chandrasekhar and his wife Shoba Chandrasekhar, veteran actor Vijaykumar and his family also graced the event and wished the couple.

Here are a few pictures from the event:

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, and Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev and their family members

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and his wife Priya Sudeep with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev and Sarathkumar

Actors Balakrishna and Gopichand, and music composer Thaman S, with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev, Sarathkumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar

Actor Jackie Shroff with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev, Sarathkumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev, Sarathkumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar

Politicians Annamalai and Narayanan Thirupathi with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev, Sarathkumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar

Actor Siddharth, filmmaker Sri Ganesh, producer Arun Viswa and more with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev, and Sarathkumar

Actor Radha Ravi with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev, Sarathkumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev

Notably, Nicholai is a gallerist who runs an art gallery called Gallery 7 in Mumbai. Earlier, Varalaxmi had stated Nicholai and her had known each other for over 14 years.

On the work front, Varalaxmi was recently seen in the Telugu superhero film Hanu Man. She has been roped in for Dhanush’s second directorial Raayan in which she will also share screen with Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and Aparna Balamurali.

