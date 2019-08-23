Entertainment

Miley Cyrus takes to Twitter to deny cheating rumours

Miley Cyrus holds a white rose as she arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

Miley Cyrus holds a white rose as she arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.   | Photo Credit: AP

Miley Cyrus denied rumours on Thursday that she cheated on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

In stream-of-consciousness mode, the pop star concluded — “You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, the estranged partner of Brody Jenner, were seen kissing in photos that surfaced earlier this month. Cyrus didn’t mention Carter by name on Twitter but admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger.

“There are NO secrets to uncover here,” Cyrus tweeted. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

Cyrus said she was faithful once she and Hemsworth reconciled, adding: “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

