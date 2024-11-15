 />
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul in weigh-in face-off ahead of anticipated showdown

Paul appeared awestruck, calling the slap a “pinch me moment” and assuring fans that he was ready to “knock Tyson out”

Published - November 15, 2024 10:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mike Tyson (L) slaps Jake Paul as they face off during their ceremonial weigh-in at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024 in Irving, Texas

Mike Tyson (L) slaps Jake Paul as they face off during their ceremonial weigh-in at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024 in Irving, Texas | Photo Credit: CHRISTIAN PETERSEN

The upcoming heavyweight clash between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul took an explosive turn after Tyson slapped Paul during their final face-off following weigh-ins. In a video shared widely online, Tyson struck Paul on the side of the head, punctuating the slap with, “Talk is over.”

Mr Beast, KSI and Logan Paul are all set for India launch event in Mumbai

Paul, 27, quickly fired back, calling the slap a “cute move” but vowing revenge in the ring. “This is personal now. He must die,” Paul said in response, showing no signs of intimidation. “I didn’t even feel it. He hits like a b***h.” Later on social media, Paul appeared awestruck, calling the slap a “pinch me moment” and assuring fans that he was ready to “knock Tyson out.”

The altercation follows a postponed July date due to Tyson’s health, making tonight’s bout an eagerly awaited clash. Both fighters, weighing in under 230 pounds, have met the conditions sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. They will battle over eight two-minute rounds with heavier 14-ounce gloves, designed to reduce punch force and allow more stamina for the age-diverse match.

With Tyson’s record standing at 50-6-2 and Paul at 10-1 since his 2020 debut, fans are braced for an intense matchup. The bout is expected to attract a massive audience, especially given the $60 million in combined fight purses and the suspense surrounding the 31-year age gap — the largest in boxing history for a sanctioned match.

