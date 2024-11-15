Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul in weigh-in face-off ahead of anticipated showdown

The upcoming heavyweight clash between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul took an explosive turn after Tyson slapped Paul during their final face-off following weigh-ins. In a video shared widely online, Tyson struck Paul on the side of the head, punctuating the slap with, “Talk is over.”

Paul, 27, quickly fired back, calling the slap a “cute move” but vowing revenge in the ring. “This is personal now. He must die,” Paul said in response, showing no signs of intimidation. “I didn’t even feel it. He hits like a b***h.” Later on social media, Paul appeared awestruck, calling the slap a “pinch me moment” and assuring fans that he was ready to “knock Tyson out.”

MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson

--

LIVE ON NETFLIX

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/kFU40jVvk0 — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024

The altercation follows a postponed July date due to Tyson’s health, making tonight’s bout an eagerly awaited clash. Both fighters, weighing in under 230 pounds, have met the conditions sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. They will battle over eight two-minute rounds with heavier 14-ounce gloves, designed to reduce punch force and allow more stamina for the age-diverse match.

This is a pinch me moment. I got slapped by Mike Tyson 🤗 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 15, 2024

With Tyson’s record standing at 50-6-2 and Paul at 10-1 since his 2020 debut, fans are braced for an intense matchup. The bout is expected to attract a massive audience, especially given the $60 million in combined fight purses and the suspense surrounding the 31-year age gap — the largest in boxing history for a sanctioned match.