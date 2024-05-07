ADVERTISEMENT

Met Gala 2024: Shakira makes fashion event debut in voluminous red gown

May 07, 2024 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

The pop star — who posed on the red carpet with Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon — accessorised with simple red platform heels and a diamond rope necklace

ANI

Shakira attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Columbian singer Shakira debuted at the Met Gala in a stunning red gown with a dramatic long cape.

The 'Waka Waka' hitmaker walked the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Carolina Herrera gown that gave off a flamenco vibe with its dramatic train and cape detailed with voluminous ruffled sleeves resembling an abstract rose.

The gown featured a high slit at the leg, an open back, a low-cut sweetheart neckline and skin-baring cutouts on the sides.

Shakira poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

The pop star — who posed on the red carpet with Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon — accessorised with simple red platform heels and a diamond rope necklace. She wore her long hair down in natural waves and kept her glam simple.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer isn't the only star making her debut at the 2024 event. Chris Hemsworth, who is one of this year's co-chairs, is also attending the gala for the first time. He was one of four people chosen by Anna Wintour to serve as a co-chair, as per People. He's joined in the position by Zendaya (returning to the Met Gala for the first time since 2019), Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky pose at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

This year's gala exhibit theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, is set to feature 250 items from the Costume Institute's permanent collection. The works will be displayed at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in new ways, including elements such as video animation, CGI, AI and more.

