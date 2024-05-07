ADVERTISEMENT

Met Gala 2024: Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes the first Indian fashion designer to walk the carpet

May 07, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The popular designer, who created history with his appearance, sported a relaxed yet stylish look at the annual fashion extravaganza

The Hindu Bureau

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s look from the Met Gala 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum Art in New York | Photo Credit: sabyasachiofficial/Instagram

Well-known designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee became the first Indian fashion designer to walk the Met Gala carpet. Sabyasachi shared his look from the coveted event on his Instagram handle.

In an elegant appearance, Sabyasachi wore an embroidered duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection. He styled his look with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

ALSO READ:Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt shines in stunning floral Sabyasachi saree

The ace designer also wore tinted sunglasses and brown loafers. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt returned to the Met Gala carpet, opting for a floral saree by designer Sabyasachi at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This year, the dress code was “The Garden of Time.” Previously, in 2022, the executive director of Serum Institute of India, Natasha Poonawalla, had donned a Sabyasachi creation at the extravaganza.

