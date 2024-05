Met Gala 2024: Kylie Jenner steals the spotlight in ethereal gown

May 07, 2024 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

Amidst a constellation of stars and glitterati of the fashion world, the Met Gala 2024 unfolded its grandeur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, casting a spell of glamour and sophistication.

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual event, fondly dubbed as 'Fashion's Biggest Night', embraced the theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', deviating from its customary extravagance to focus on the revival of timeless garments from bygone eras.

Stepping onto the iconic Met Gala stairs, Kylie Jenner, commanded attention with her ethereal presence. Adhering to this year's dress code inspired by 'The Garden of Time', Jenner mesmerised in an enchanting pale pink gown, accentuated with cone-shaped accents at the bust, and a cascading train that trailed behind her with grace.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Jenner, this marked her seventh appearance at the Met Gala, a testament to her evolution within the realm of fashion.

As the night unfolded, the Met Gala not only celebrated the Costume Institute's new exhibition but also served as a canvas showcasing iconic pieces spanning centuries of fashion history. From the avant-garde designs of Elsa Schiaparelli to the timeless creations of Christian Dior, the exhibition offered a nostalgic journey through the evolution of fashion.

Co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, the Met Gala 2024 stood as a beacon of elegance, epitomising the intersection of art, culture, and haute couture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.